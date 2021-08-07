Cancel
DeChambeau lets clubs do most of talking at TOC Southwind

By PHIL STUKENBORG - Associated Press
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do most of the talking. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 63 on Saturday to pull within two strokes of leader Harris English in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, then declined to comment to most of the media following the round. DeChambeau was apparently upset with several stories written about his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine after he missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test. He did agree to interviews with rights-holders CBS Sports and SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. English had a 65 to get to 18-under 192. Cameron Smith had a 65 to join DeChambeau at 16 under.

