Captain Corey win $1 million Hambletonian for Ake Svanstedt

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Captain Corey took the lead early, held off one challenge and then drew off in the stretch to give trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt his second win in the $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands. Svanstedt didn’t need any help from the judges this time. He was awarded trotting’s most prestigious race in 2017 when What The Hill, who was first across the finish line, was disqualified for interfering with another 3-year-old. That promoted Svanstedt’s Perfect Spirit from second to first. Svanstedt, who drove Captain Corey to a win in his elimination division last weekend, covered the mile in 1:51.1 on Saturday.

MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
LotteryNewsweek

Powerball Drawing For 07/17/21, Saturday Jackpot is $150 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 07/17/21 is $150 million. The Saturday night drawing will be at 11 p.m. This page can be bookmarked and refreshed to see if you hold the winning numbers. Saturday night's 07/17/21 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $150 million, with a cash option worth $107.6 million. The jackpot could increase if sales further lottery projections, according to officials.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Guess What Tampa Bay Divers Found After Stanley Cup Boat Parade

You’ll never guess what Tampa Bay divers found after the Stanley Cup boat parade. Some think that it was a miracle that this item was ever found. The boat parade celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second Stanley Cup was a great time for everyone who attended except for one family. While watching our Bolts sail up the Hillsborough River, Joshua and Tiffany Heath’s daughter Luna threw their phone into the water.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Blonde Bomber Video Shows Injury Before Knockout Win

Women’s boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges of Australia has been basking in glory this week following a big win in the UK. Another move forward for the tough pocket rocket Aussie who again grabbed attention. An entertaining fight but one Bridges was hampered in before hand as she has shown here:
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Captains strike out 20, tie series with Dayton in 8-5 win

A strong pitching performance by a trio the Captains needed the help of the bats so their efforts didn’t go to waste. The Lake County bats answered to help the Captains come back to defeat host Dayton 8-5 on July 30. The Captains pitchers struck out 20 batters, with starter...
Atlanta, GALynchburg News and Advance

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:. (nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, fifty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $166 million. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch Now:...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Captains go low to win Curly Licklider Tournament

The Loudoun County Captains opened the 2021 varsity golf season in style Aug. 4 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal. With all six of its golfers shooting in the 70s, Loudoun County shot 444 overall to pace the 29-team field at the Curly Licklider Tournament by 22 strokes. Spotswood (466) claimed runner-up honors.
Kennewick, WArace-day-live.com

Corey Peabody wins his first-ever H1 Unlimted event at Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Corey Peabody drove Pinnacle Peak Consulting from behind during the last lap of the final heat and won the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities, Washington. It was the third stop of the H1 Unlimited Racing Series, which features the fastest race boats in the world.
MLSwcn247.com

Higuaín's goal helps Inter Miami beat Nashville 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federico Higuaín scored in the 65th minute to help Inter Miami rally for a 2-1 win over Nashville. C.J. Sapong scored to give Nashville (6-2-10) a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico’s younger brother, ran onto a ball by Blaise Matuidi a tapped it in from the corner of the 6-yard box to make it 1-1 in the 60th. Miami (4-8-4) is unbeaten in its last four games following a 5-0 loss to New England on July 21.
MLSwcn247.com

Polster, Bou scores as Revolution beat Union 2-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season, Gustavo Bou also scored and the New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1. Bou, whose 11 goals this season are tied with Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz for most in MLS this season, had his penalty shot stopped but slammed home the rebound into an open net to cap the scoring in the 39th minute. Philadelphia (7-5-7) is winless in seven straight away matches (D4 L2).
Sportswcn247.com

Collins wins 2nd title at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — American Danielle Collins captured her second career title in just a two-week span, holding off No. 4 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-7 (10), 6-1 after a thrilling second-set tiebreaker to win the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.Collins, seeded seventh, won her first championship at Palermo on July 25 in Italy. The 27-year-old Collins dropped just two games in her semifinal rout of Croatian Ana Konjuh.
MLSwcn247.com

Veselinovic's goal helps Whitecaps tie Galaxy 1-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie the LA Galaxy 1-1. Veselinovic, a 22-year-old defender, capped the scoring with a goal in the the 50th minute. Kévin Cabral gave LA (10-6-2) a 1-0 lead when he rolled in a right-footer in the 32nd minute.
Washington Statewcn247.com

Sinner outlasts McDonald in final set to win in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jannik Sinner became the first teenager to win an ATP 500 event, beating Mackie McDonald 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to take the Citi Open title. Sinner, who turns 20 on Aug. 16, won his third ATP title and second this year. He was the first Italian finalist in this tournament’s 52-year history. He became the event’s third-youngest champion, behind 18-year-old Andy Roddick in 2001 and 19-year-old Juan Martin del Potro in 2008. Teenagers had been 0-5 in ATP 500 finals since the category was created in 2009. McDonald, a 26-year-old American playing in his first ATP final, made the fifth-seeded Sinner work. The second set was the first that Sinner dropped in this tournament.
Video Gamesestnn.com

CoD: We Are Trying Now Win NA 2021 Challengers Champs

The ex-Subliners Academy squad dominate in North America. With North America fielding the largest amount of talent, including ex-pros in the Challengers scene, we were guaranteed an incredible Champs. With multiple upsets and surprise results, it was We Are Trying Now who came out on top. The ex-Subliners Academy roster of Mohak, Prolute, Spart and Saints dominated, and took home $40K.
Richfield, OHTimes Reporter

Footprints of Nick Mileti: A look back at the man who brought the Coliseum to Richfield

Looking back now, 49 years later, Nick Mileti really did say the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus helped convince him to branch out from his day job of legal work. True, the circus was hardly a key point in his 1968 takeover of the decrepit Cleveland Arena. But a decade-long empire rose and fell under his command — and it began with buying that 31-year-old building. It sparked:

