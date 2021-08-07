Cancel
Public Health

Japan to douse Olympic flame of Games transformed by pandemic and drama

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will douse its more than year-old Olympic flame on Sunday, closing out a Tokyo Games that were upended by the pandemic and transformed by the drama of politics, dazzling sport and deeply personal turmoil. For the host nation, the Olympics fell short of the global triumph...

Simone Biles
Michael Phelps
#Olympics#Olympic Flame#Cold War#Reuters#Japanese#Belarusian#Australian
Asia
Poland
Health
Japan
Public Health
Tokyo, JP
China
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
