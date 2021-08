The effects of COVID-19 and lockdown are sure to continue to show up for months to come. Not many of us can say we went by unaffected by it all, Meek Mill included. In a recent return HBO's The Shop, the Philadelphia rapper sat down with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, DJ Khaled, the Washington Football Team's Chase Young, and Jemele Hill to chop it up. During the discussion, he opened up about the creative rut that quarantine brought into his household and the "youngins" who helped him shake it off.