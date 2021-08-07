Cancel
TV Series

WATCH: ‘Pawn Stars’ New Teaser Montage for Upcoming Season Proves Show is Crazier Than Ever

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Since Pawn Stars debuted back in 2009, the Harrison’s have been buying rare and bizarre items they think they can flip for some money. From Andy Warhol paintings, fake signatures, card collections, and everything in between, the guys have seen it all. That means the upcoming season is going to be even wilder.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Instagram
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: Here’s Who Chumlee Says Holds Shop Title for Getting Fooled the Most

The cast of “Pawn Stars” knows that pawning is a high-stakes business. People from all over will try to sell a pawn shop their items claiming that they’re worth large sums of money. People in the business have to be at their best when deciphering what’s fake and what purchases really will bring in high profits. But, even the best in the biz make mistakes sometimes. And the cool thing about the cast of “Pawn Stars” is that they don’t try to hide their mistakes. Just like they highlight their big wins, the cast also allows fans to see when they’ve made a mistake with a deal.
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison married to?

RICK Harrison is famously recognized as the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. His world-famous shop is featured on the History channel series Pawn Stars. "The Spotter," so the other cast members call him on the show, is the main character on the popular History series.
TV SeriesCNET

New Stranger Things teaser shows chilling glimpse of season 4

Stranger Things is ready to see you in the Upside Down. Netflix on Friday released a new teaser for the hit sci-fi series that includes a brief glimpse of footage from season 4. The teaser starts with scenes from previous seasons before showing several quick shots from the new season,...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

The Challenge Season 37 sneak peek features CT Tamburello realizing ‘there’s obviously a catch’

As The Challenge Season 37 arrives, many familiar faces will be returning from Double Agents season, including one of the show’s winners, Chris “CT” Tamburello. He will be joined by Double Agents castmates, including finalists Kaycee Clark, Cory Wharton, Fessy Shafaat, Nany Gonzalez, and others. There are also a few new reality stars such as 12 Dates of Christmas’ Corey Lay and Survivor stars Michele Fitzgerald, Michaela Bradshaw, and Tommy Sheehan.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

How to Watch Every Season of “That 70s Show”

That 70s Show was a popular sitcom that ran on the Fox Network from 1998 until 2006. During the eight seasons and more than 200 episodes of the show, many different characters came and went. Fans basically fell in love with the show itself because it showcased one of the most widely depicted and influential times in American culture, the 1970s. In addition, it was genuinely funny. There were serious moments, to be sure. However, the overwhelming vibe during the sitcom’s entire run was humorous, jovially poking fun at some of the things that were commonplace during the 1970s.
TV Showstvinsider.com

Where Are the Original ‘Surreal Life’ Stars Now?

Just when it felt like the 2020s couldn’t get any surreal, now we know VH1 is bringing back The Surreal Life, a celebrity spin on The Real World that aired six seasons between 2003 and 2006. Among the VIPs moving in together for the VH1 revival are basketball star Dennis...
TV SeriesComicBook

Lucifer Season 6 Reveals First Teaser and Release Date

Just days after series star Tom Ellis shared a first look at the sixth and final season of Lucifer, Netflix has released not only a first look teaser trailer but revealed the release date for the final episodes of the fan-favorite series. On Twitter on Saturday, Netflix Geeked shared that "even bad things must come to an end" and noted that the Lucifer Season 6 will arrive on Friday, September 10. The teaser shared offered fans a look back at various moments across the show's seasons before culminating in Lucifer being pulled over by the police to which he tells the officer that it's his last night in L.A.
TV SeriesEW.com

New Cobra Kai teaser features first season 4 footage

The sacred martial arts ritual known as the All Valley Karate Tournament is coming to Cobra Kai season 4 — and now we know when. (Well, at least the month.) A new teaser released by Netflix on Thursday reveals the first footage from season 4 of the Emmy-nominated comedy: We see a young woman — could it be Sam (Mary Mouser)? — leaping between buildings, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) smashing cement blocks, and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) training with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) at Miyagi-do. The scenes are intercut with shots of the rival karate students and senseis — including Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) — showing off their best moves in advance of the All Valley Tournament. Oh, and that ponytail? It most likely belongs to Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — who will be appearing in season 4.
TV SeriesNME

Watch teaser for hour-long ‘Rick And Morty’ season five finale

Rick And Morty’s season five finale will be an hour-long special, Adult Swim has announced. The season five finale will air on Sunday, September 5 at 11pm EST in the US, and Monday, September 6 at 10pm on Channel 4 in the UK. That’s a month-long delay following episode eight, which aired yesterday (August 8).
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.

Comments / 0

