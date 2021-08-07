2020 Tokyo Olympics: Watch as Olympian Loses Gold Medal in Karate After Knockout Kick Deemed ‘Too Forceful’
2020 Tokyo Olympics competitor Tareg Hamedi lost his Olympics gold medal after officials determined that his knockout kick of Sajad Ganjzadeh was “too forceful.”. Established competitor Ganjzadeh of Iran faced rising Saudi star Hamedi in the final bout of karate’s Olympic debut. The Associated Press said the two competed in the men’s over-75 kilogram Kumite. In just minutes, Hamedi’s powerful kick turned from glorious gold medal finish into disqualification.outsider.com
