Yankees Rumors: Javy Baez Trade Pursued Before Cubs Moved Star to Mets at Deadline

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees were in pursuit of shortstop Javier Baez on trade deadline day before the New York Mets eventually acquired the two-time All-Star from the Chicago Cubs. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic provided the report during FS1's Mets at Philadelphia Phillies broadcast on Saturday, noting injuries to Yankees infielders Gio Urshela and DJ LeMahieu as reasons why New York pursued Baez.

