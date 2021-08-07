Yankees Rumors: Javy Baez Trade Pursued Before Cubs Moved Star to Mets at Deadline

Mets: A- There are a couple of things Javy Báez does incredibly well: Play defense and mash home runs. The free-swinging Baez (2.0 fWAR in 2021) has never been a high on-base guy, and at this point in his career he probably never will be. But Baez does give New York that big-time power, which the first-place Mets (with the last-place offense) certainly need. He's also been very good against lefty pitching, and the Mets haven't been great against lefties this year. It's just a good fit all around, even though he's a free agent after the year.