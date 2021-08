The Mariners almost swept the season series against the Rays and managed to keep pace with the A’s, Yankees, and Blue Jays in the Wild Card race. Since the All-Star break, the Mariners have scored 5.2 runs per game, a vast improvement over their 4.1 mark they posted in the first half. Their 8-2 victory on Monday was their first blowout win since beating the Blue Jays 7-2 on July 1. They’ll head to New York to wrap up this long East Coast road trip to play four against the team directly ahead of them in the Wild Card standings.