Hi, friend! So, I’ve been retraining my hair for the past six weeks. I’m cycling through conditioning, protein, clarifying, hard water treatments. The night before wash day, I do olaplaex and curl training. Parted down the center, 95% of my hair curls towards my face. A few curls around the nape of my neck and a few on the top of my hair curl back. That’s fine. I wouldn’t mind. But figuring out which is which is as I’m trying to get the olaplex in my hair and twist it— which I always do way too late, is, quite frankly, a pain. Here’s my question: If I twist everything towards my face, will it train those curls to curl forward? I know you’re not supposed to train against your natural curl pattern, and, if it was more equal split, I wouldn’t. But, it’s not. They’re just these lonely little curls that don’t want to cooperate. Thanks!!