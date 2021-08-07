Cancel
San Mateo County Medical Center and County Agree to Pay $11.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Medically Unnecessary Inpatient Admissions

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 7, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO – San Mateo County Medical Center and San Mateo County (collectively SMMC), located in California, have agreed to pay approximately $11.4 million to resolve alleged violations of the False. Claims Act for submitting or causing the submission of claims to Medicare for non-covered inpatient...

