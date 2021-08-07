Cancel
Coach Rivera: A Plan to Win Back ‘Curious’ Washington Fans?

By Mike Fisher
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimes have changed in Washington. But, coach Ron Rivera - well aware of the D.C. days of Joe Gibbs and Hogs and Smurfs and Super Bowls - can turn back the clock going forward. “I’m telling you that this place can be special,” Rivera said. “It really can. With the fan base that this organization has had for years, being a team that started in 1932 with a lot of tradition and history with five world championships, three of them being Super Bowls under coach Gibbs. We want to be able to get those folks back in the stands and get them behind us.”

Comments / 0

