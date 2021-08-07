Cancel
Local auto racing: Fuller takes Can-Am feature, earns fourth win of season

By Times Staff Report
nny360.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFARGEVILLE — Tim Fuller of Edwards picked up his fourth win of the season to take the lead in the 358-modified season standings with a 25-lap victory Friday night at Can-Am Speedway. Fuller started in 13th, but worked his way up the field and got into first position after an...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

