Rich Eisen takes shot at Ohio State fans ... all in good fun

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Apparently NFL Network host Rich Eisen has jokes.

Eisen was announcing the 2020 and 2021 NFL Hall of Fame inductees on Friday evening. A combined 18 former greats will be immortalized in Canton on Saturday and Sunday to make up for a canceled event last year due to COVID-19 protocols.

It was there that Eisen, a Michigan graduate, decided to get a jab in by questioning an OSU grad’s intellect. NFL correspondent, Annie Agar who gained notoriety on Twitter and TikTok in the past year, took note and shared the dig via her personal Twitter account.

“18 gold jackets given out tonight. For Ohio State fans out there, that’s a number between 17 and 19.” Eisen said

I guess when your team has been down for so long, you’ll take shots where you can, even if they are sophomoric at best.

Come to think of it, I suppose if this is the worst thing your rival can come up with after 20 years of being dominated, well, it is somewhat humorous … just not in the way Michigan fans might think.

Well done, Rich Eisen, well done. Buckeye fans can take a little ribbing all in good fun. The question is, will Wolverine fans be able to handle another whoopin’ on the football field come Nov. 27.

