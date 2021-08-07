How Gossip Girl Recreated Those Beyoncé and Solange Looks for Its Halloween Episode

Back in June of this year, the cottage industry that bloomed on social media documenting all the fashion from the set of the Gossip Girl reboot reached fever pitch, after paparazzi shots of a pair of looks emerged that looked, well, a little familiar. Exiting the Plaza Hotel in New York City, two of the show’s stars, Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander, were captured in dupes of outfits now sealed in pop culture history as those worn by Beyoncé (a sheer black, diamanté-studded Givenchy couture gown) and Solange (a peachy pink satin dress by 3.1 Phillip Lim with a ruffled skirt) to the Met gala in 2014—and perhaps more notoriously, in a certain elevator in Downtown Manhattan later that night.