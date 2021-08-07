Cancel
MLB

Phillies' Jean Segura: Exits after pitch hits face

 2 days ago

Segura exited Saturday's game against the Mets after getting hit in the face by a pitch, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Segura initially stayed in the game to run the bases, as the changeup from Yennsy Diaz grazed his face and didn't appear to do significant damage. He didn't take his place in the field to start the next inning, but was instead replaced by Luke Williams as part of a double switch. Whether or not he'll miss an extended period is not yet clear.

