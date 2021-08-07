Phillies' Jean Segura: Exits after pitch hits face

Kyle Gibson entered Friday tied for 35th among starting pitchers in ESPN points leagues, but he may have trouble maintaining his success after Friday's trade from the Texas Rangers to the Philadelphia Phillies. The change in ballparks, from an extreme pitcher's park over to the opposite is only part of the problem. The bigger part may be that Gibson, one of the top ground ball hurlers in the sport, now has to see those ground balls hit to one of the worst defensive infields of recent times, if not ever.