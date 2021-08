SEMINARY, Miss (WDAM) - For the majority of his high school football career, Jacob Rials had played for his father, long-time Seminary High School coach Brian Rials. But for his final prep season the 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior will be entering a brave, new world, with he and his teammates not only adjusting to a new coach and but a 180-degree shift in the offense the Bulldogs will bring to the field this fall.