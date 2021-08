LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.