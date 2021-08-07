Chesterfield Health District reminds residents to get vaccinated amid Delta variant case increase
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The health district is reminding residents to get vaccinated and wear face coverings as the Delta variant cases increase. According to Dr. Alexander Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director, case numbers throughout the health district have significantly increased over the past few weeks with the district moving from a seven-day average of 1.4 cases per 100,000 people on July 1 to 20 cases per 100,000 people on Aug. 4.www.nbc12.com
