Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Health District reminds residents to get vaccinated amid Delta variant case increase

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The health district is reminding residents to get vaccinated and wear face coverings as the Delta variant cases increase. According to Dr. Alexander Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director, case numbers throughout the health district have significantly increased over the past few weeks with the district moving from a seven-day average of 1.4 cases per 100,000 people on July 1 to 20 cases per 100,000 people on Aug. 4.

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Health
Chesterfield, VA
Government
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Vaccinations#Wwbt#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said they had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Time's Up leader resigns over ties to Cuomo

Time's Up leader Roberta Kaplan has resigned from her position as chair of the organization dedicated to helping victims of sexual harassment after a report from the New York attorney general's office named her as one of several prominent figures involved in efforts to discredit an accuser of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 1

Community Policy