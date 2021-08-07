Cancel
Ramon Abila’s stint with Minnesota United set to end

By Andy Greder
Pioneer Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota United will waive Argentinian striker Ramon Abila, sources told the Pioneer Press. The Loons acquired the 31-year-old on a season-long loan from Boca Juniors in Argentina, and the short-term stay ends at its halfway point. Nicknamed Wanchope, he scored two goals in 263 minutes across 10 games (one start). His total salary was $1.1 million, according to the MLSPA, but how much the Loons were on the hook for during his loan remains unclear.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

