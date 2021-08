Come to West Bend for this year’s annual Art & Chalk Fest at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA)—a live arts weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 21-22. This free, outdoor, live arts festival is set amidst the museum’s four-acre campus and features artists from across Wisconsin. Experience live art demonstrations from artists who specialize in Ebru (the Turkish art of marbling), tintype photography, pottery, poetry, plein-air painting, weaving, and of course, chalk art. Watch your festival t-shirt memento screenprinted before your eyes from a press on wheels. Or walk away with a henna tattoo. Perhaps encounter a poetry reading. Kids will flock to the balloon animals.