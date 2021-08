I am Jennifer Jacobs, CEO and founder of the J METHOD, and the newest Super Trainer of Beachbody. The J METHOD is not just a workout program, it is a mindset to resist your limits and unleash your best self. The J METHOD teaches you to train with a purpose towards your goals by improving movement, developing balance, redefining strength, and optimizing nutrition through a functional training approach. The J METHOD is an efficient and effective way to train less, gain more and train anytime, anywhere.