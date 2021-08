Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. In this issue of Swimming World, read about Male and Female High School Swimmers of the Year Torri Huske of Yorktown High School, and Aiden Hayes of Norman North High School. Also featured are High School Swimmers of the Year Runners Up Claire Curzan, Gretchen Walsh, Will Modglin, and David Curtiss; The top high school recruits of the season; The significance of Donna De Varona presenting the Olympic qualification medals to Katie Grimes, the youngest member of the 2021 Olympic swimming team, and three-time Olympian Katie Ledecky; How the Netherlands’ Inge de Bruijn became one of the greatest sprinters of all time at the 2000 Australian Olympics; Before the Beep with Kate Douglass; Special Sets with Coach Richard Hunter on training Kayla Wilson; Energy System Training; Minimizing the arm entry phase time in backstroke and breaststroke; Q&A with coach Nicholas Askew; How They Train with Miles Simon; a Gold Medal dryside workout; 10 great reasons to get back in the pool; Up & Comer Brian Hamilton; and much more!