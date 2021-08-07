Cancel
Peach festival returns with a bright and ‘peachy’ outlook on the future of the town

By Jordie Clark
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYOMING, Del. – The 30th annual peach festival returned with smiling faces, laughter, music, and of course peaches as far as the eye can see. Something Delawareans say, they haven’t been able to truly enjoy for over a year. “I think it showcases the the county and it brings people together, I mean a lot of people like peaches I know I do,” says Sgt. Lafayette Bell with the Marine Corps League, Central Delaware Detachment #768. Representative Lyndon Yearick adds, “The town of Wyoming is about as good as it gets here in the state.”

