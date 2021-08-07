Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County health department announces quarantine guidelines for K-12 schools

By Arpan Lobo, Holland Sentinel, Mich.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2 days ago

Aug. 7—HOLLAND — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines in an order issued Friday, Aug. 6. Per the order, all confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases must isolate for at least 10 days. OCDPH is also requiring quarantines for all close contacts and household contacts based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC currently recommends 10-14 days for quarantining based on the presence of COVID-19 symptoms or a negative test result.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Ottawa County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Ottawa County, MI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Department#Quarantine#K 12 Schools#Holland#Cdc#Ocdph Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

COVID Outbreaks in Daycares

Cayuga County has seen five outbreaks of COVID-19 in daycare centers this past month, caused by faculty or staff coming into the facilities sick. This caused the facilities to either close specific classrooms or close completely. The Cayuga County Health Department has also seen an increase in the number of children infected with COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: The State With The Fewest People In Hospitals

Before the Delta variant became widespread in the United States, there was a growing sense that the COVID-19 was under control and that cases and deaths would continue to fall as they had most weeks for months. However, the U.S. numbers remain staggeringly bad. Some 626,701 people have died in the United States, which is […]
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: County records four fatalities in a week; DHHS abandons its map for that of CDC

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four deaths linked to coronvirus were reported in Bladen County in the first week of August. Friday’s daily update from its Health Department said nine people were hospitalized out of 251 cases considered active. That evening, an automated phone call advised residents Emergency Medical Services may not transport patients to the hospital of their choice, due to capacities being reached.
Posted by
AFP

US 'failing' on Covid: top health official

With the United States recording its highest daily Covid case load in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the country is "failing" in its battle to keep the coronavirus in check. A surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant has brought a slew of bad news in the United States, which already has the highest reported death toll worldwide from Covid-19 at more than 616,000. Total daily new cases have soared to 118,000, their highest level since February; deaths are up 89 percent over the past two weeks, even while slightly declining around the world; and children's hospitals in US states like Florida are being overwhelmed as young people are increasingly affected. "We should not really have ever got to the place we are," Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC's "This Week."
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

COVID-19 death toll rises to 53, Mendocino County universal masking goes into effect Aug. 10

MENDOCINO Co., 8/7/21 — Since the beginning of August, Mendocino County has continued to experience a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Over the past week, 182 new cases have been reported, bringing the total to 4,892 cases. Public Health Officer Dr. Coren told reporters Friday that 16 people are currently hospitalized and seven are in the ICU. A 57-year-old Ukiah woman has been confirmed as the 53rd person to die from the virus in Mendocino County. It has been confirmed that one person who died from COVID last week had been fully vaccinated, though Dr. Coren noted that the person had “huge comorbidities” that likely contributed to their death.
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

COVID-19 Infections Surge in Chaffee County

“Delta has sure come to Chaffee with a predicted vengeance!”. The words of Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) Director Andrea Carlstrom Thursday, talking about the high number of COVID-19 cases seen locally in the past month. As with many locales around the country, the highly infectious Delta variant of the...
Mississippi StateBiloxi Sun Herald

Mississippi medical group urges mask mandate for all schools

The Mississippi State Medical Association on Friday urged all school districts to require masks for students and employees as COVID-19 cases continue to proliferate with the highly contagious delta variant. “At MSMA, we love to follow the science. We digested it, and we believe in mask mandates for the schools,"...
Mendocino County, CAkymkemp.com

Mendocino County COVID-19 Update: A Surge, the Delta, and a COVID-19 Death That Occured In Spite of Vaccination

Yesterday, August 6, 2021, Mendocino County Public Health Officer Doctor Andy Coren hosted the bi-monthly COVID-19 update for residents and local media. During the press conference, Dr. Coren provided the data that underpinned his decision to reinstate universal masking in Mendocino County, went into detail regarding post-vaccination infections amongst residents, and discussed the conditions that could result in school, recreation, and business closures.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Masks available upon request

UNMC has reinstated a process for ordering and distributing face masks following its recent announcement that masks must be worn indoors while on campus. UNMC's updated masking guidance, which took effect Aug. 4 in accordance with revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and rising cases of the highly contagious, rapid-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.
Washtenaw County, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Washtenaw County Recommends Indoor Masking Again

“To prevent further spread of illness, we strongly recommend everyone wear masks in indoor public spaces.” That is the recommendation of a press release from the Washtenaw County Health Department, which says that because the Delta variant. is spreading so quickly among unvaccinated Americans, Washtenaw County started the month of...
Howell County, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Local officials weigh in on COVID-19 plans

With the rise in COVID-19 cases—many believed to be the Delta variant— in Howell County, there are many questions as to what steps are being taken regarding the situation. The quill recently reached out to the following agencies, Howell County Health Department, City of West Plains and West Plains R-7 schools.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Masking recommended

Masking is recommended by Chaffee County Public health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom wrote in a press release Thursday that Chaffee County is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 with case rates double of what was seen last summer at this time and a positivity rate that is the highest it’s been in months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy