Ottawa County health department announces quarantine guidelines for K-12 schools

With the United States recording its highest daily Covid case load in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the country is "failing" in its battle to keep the coronavirus in check. A surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant has brought a slew of bad news in the United States, which already has the highest reported death toll worldwide from Covid-19 at more than 616,000. Total daily new cases have soared to 118,000, their highest level since February; deaths are up 89 percent over the past two weeks, even while slightly declining around the world; and children's hospitals in US states like Florida are being overwhelmed as young people are increasingly affected. "We should not really have ever got to the place we are," Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC's "This Week."