Harrison County Schools donates books to UHC

Joe Cortese, a former educator from Lehighton, who currently lives in Henderson, Nevada, recently stopped by the Lehighton Area Memorial Library to donate copies of his books, “Phoenixivity,” and “The Missing Link in American Public Education.” He made the presentation with Beth Frank, a well-known Lehighton artist who designed the covers of his books, to Melissa Hawk, right, who is the executive director and librarian at the library. His presentation included two copies of each book. One copy of each book will be for general circulation, while the second copy will be in the local history exhibit. “Phoenixivity” focuses on the art of using positive thinking and positive behavior to manifest and achieve amazing success, while his second book informs about what is missing in American public education. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.