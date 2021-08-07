Cancel
Charities

Harrison County Schools donates books to UHC

By Times West Virginian, Fairmont
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2 days ago

Aug. 7—BRIDGEPORT — The obstetrics department at United Hospital Center recently received a donation of books from Harrison County Schools. UHC Childbirth Educator and Lactation Counselor and Supervisor Lee Ann Romeo, left, accepted multiple copies of the book "The Wheels on the Bus" by Raffi Cavoukian and illustrated by Sylvie Wickstrom from Helen Roberts, federal programs curriculum coordinator for Harrison County Schools.

#Charity#Harrison County Schools#United Hospital Center#Uhc Childbirth Educator
