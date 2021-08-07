Billon Group Launches the Unified Enterprise DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, today, has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") in connection with the proposed acquisition of Optimum Coin Analyser Inc. ("Optimum" or the "Target"), a AI based Crypto Coin Analytics tool company. Graph will acquire 100% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Target, an arm's length privately held company, established pursuant to the Business Corporations Act in British Columbia (the "Proposed Acquisition").