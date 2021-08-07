Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duplin County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Duplin, Jones, Lenoir by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duplin; Jones; Lenoir The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Duplin County in eastern North Carolina West Central Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The heaviest rain is ending for northern Duplin County but significant runoff will continue minor flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warsaw, Mount Olive, Kornegay, Deep Run, Bowdens, Beautancus, Kenansville, Potters Hill, Albertson, Sarecta, Faison, Pink Hill and Calypso. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pink Hill, NC
City
Faison, NC
City
Kenansville, NC
County
Duplin County, NC
City
Mount Olive, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Lenoir County, NC
City
Albertson, NC
County
Jones County, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Duplin Jones#Doppler#Calypso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said they had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Time's Up leader resigns over ties to Cuomo

Time's Up leader Roberta Kaplan has resigned from her position as chair of the organization dedicated to helping victims of sexual harassment after a report from the New York attorney general's office named her as one of several prominent figures involved in efforts to discredit an accuser of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy