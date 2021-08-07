Flood Advisory issued for Duplin, Jones, Lenoir by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duplin; Jones; Lenoir The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Duplin County in eastern North Carolina West Central Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The heaviest rain is ending for northern Duplin County but significant runoff will continue minor flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warsaw, Mount Olive, Kornegay, Deep Run, Bowdens, Beautancus, Kenansville, Potters Hill, Albertson, Sarecta, Faison, Pink Hill and Calypso. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.