Porsche cars have always been favorites of Robb Report readers, so it’s little surprise that the Porsche 918 Spyder was named 2015 Robb Report Car of the Year. Throughout its brief period of production, the massively impressive hybrid had scant competition, but what no one would have imagined is that the automotive industry and its consumers would so quickly shift gears and set their sights on an all-electric future. In hindsight, that course was an inevitable one, accelerated by climate change and governmental regulations destined to render vehicles powered by internal combustion engines as defunct as the dinosaurs that fuel them.