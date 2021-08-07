Checkmarx acquires Dustico to help customers secure their software supply chains
Checkmarx announced that it has acquired Dustico, a SaaS-based solution that detects malicious attacks and backdoors in open source software supply chains. Through this acquisition, Checkmarx will combine its AST capabilities with Dustico’s behavioral analysis technology to give customers a unified view into the risk, reputation, and behavior of open source packages, resulting in a more comprehensive approach to preventing supply chain attacks.www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0