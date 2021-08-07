Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Checkmarx acquires Dustico to help customers secure their software supply chains

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 2 days ago

Checkmarx announced that it has acquired Dustico, a SaaS-based solution that detects malicious attacks and backdoors in open source software supply chains. Through this acquisition, Checkmarx will combine its AST capabilities with Dustico’s behavioral analysis technology to give customers a unified view into the risk, reputation, and behavior of open source packages, resulting in a more comprehensive approach to preventing supply chain attacks.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Security Testing#Supply Chains#Innovation#Tech#Saas#Israeli#Cto#Ci#Co Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
TechnologyAdvanced Television

SeaChange enables fully-migrated cloud video delivery

Video delivery platform technologist SeaChange International has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully-migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform. Building on a collaboration that dates back to 2016, SeaChange is leveraging AWS’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)...
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

A new era of connected vehicle cloud platforms approaches

The automotive industry is on the cusp of immense change. Products are becoming more software-based, customers have new expectations on the buying and owning process and are placing a high-value on companies that move quickly into sustainable and mobility-enabling products and services. This requires a significant shift in how automakers design, develop and manufacture products and services, how they engage with customers and channels, and how they work with governments who are building or need to build new infrastructure. The challenge has always been how do they move quickly while continuing to maintain a viable business model to make those investments.
Internethelpnetsecurity.com

Security matters when the network is the internet

In the past, network security was too often viewed as a separate issue to the design of the network itself, which led to solutions being either poorly thought out or hastily cobbled together at the end of the project as an afterthought. As more workloads and key data assets move...
SoftwareInformationWeek

2021 Application Security Observability Report

Your source for all things related to application security over the past year. Industry benchmarks every organization needs to understand and manage their application risks. How much application code is custom versus open-source code. What percentage of open-source code in applications even poses a risk. What vulnerability types jumped up...
Technologydevops.com

The SolarWinds Query Report 2021: Database Priorities and Pitfalls

The rise of hybrid IT and the accelerated adoption of cloud-native apps have evolved traditional database design, management and monitoring. Workloads are rapidly shifting to the cloud and application performance is heavily dependent on the performance of the underlying database. Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to make significant changes in the last year. Although it was and is a necessity, the transition to remote work and many organizations’ rapid pivots in strategy posed significant challenges for the technology professionals tasked with supporting new employee demands and shifting business priorities.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Most organizations are at an elevated risk of attack

The risk of cyberattacks has increased in the last year. According to a Trend Micro survey, 80% of global organizations report they are likely to experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report,...
ComputersDark Reading

Security of Open Source Components Requires More Collaborative Efforts

BLACK HAT USA 2021, Las Vegas — When security researchers and the open source community disclosed the Heartbleed vulnerability in OpenSSL in April 2014, the project — which underpins much of the secure communications for the Web — only had two full-time developers. The lack of resources for such a critical open source project highlights the issues open source projects and components continue to have: a lack of funding, slow patching, and — increasingly — a great deal of interest from attackers.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Managing digital certificates still a challenge, automation lagging

Managing digital certificates, especially expirations and renewals, continues to be a challenging process for businesses of all sizes, a study of over 300 IT professionals in the U.S. and the UK conducted by Opinium reveals. There is also a great deal of misunderstanding about digital signatures, how they are different...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Scoping cloud environments: Tips and best practices

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) issued a joint bulletin to highlight the importance of properly scoping cloud environments. The use of cloud computing services has accelerated in recent years and is projected to continue expanding in the future. This dramatic increase in use of cloud services makes sense given the many benefits cloud computing can provide to businesses large and small.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Open source software plays an important role in the success of leading organizations

DataStax unveiled research findings that show how leading organizations are winning with data, and how others can close the gap. Through insights from over 500 technology executives and practitioners, the report reveals clear, proven patterns for success with data among today’s “data leaders” — those most likely to excel at using data to deliver value to customers.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Supply Chain Tip of the Week: If you are looking to expand into the non-acute space, turn to your distributor for help supporting process and inventory management planning

In response to both changing healthcare policies and the COVID-19 pandemic, patients are being pushed to lower-cost settings, most common of which is the ambulatory surgery center (ASC). This trend is now driving hospital leaders to develop and execute growth strategies in the non-acute care space in order to stay...
Technologyinformation-age.com

Kaseya: the turning point for supply chain attacks?

Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI, discusses whether the recent Kaseya ransomware attack was a turning point for supply chain attacks. Author Rita May Brown (not Einstein) said “insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results”. In the wake of a relentless wave of supply chain attacks, security leaders must heed this famous line and change their approach. When relying on traditional prevention-based strategies, victims have faced costly and humiliating results time and time again. We need to do things differently.
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

SpaceX to acquire satellite connectivity startup Swarm Technologies

Swarm operates a constellation of 120 sandwich-sized satellites as well as a ground station network. The deal would transfer control of Swarm’s ground and space licenses to SpaceX, in addition to any licenses pending before the commission. If the transaction is approved, the startup would become a “direct wholly-owned subsidiary” of the larger company.
Softwaredevops.com

A New DevOps Test Environment Platform is Needed

Test environment management is bottlenecking DevOps transformations and is driving the need for a new test environment management platform solution. On-demand test environments in which developers and testers do not have to wait for a shared environment are sorely needed. The evidence is clear. In my book Engineering DevOps I...
Agriculturethefastmode.com

AeroFarms, Nokia Partner for AI-Enabled Plant Vision Technology

AeroFarms and Nokia Bell Labs have unveiled a multi-year partnership to combine their expertise and expand their joint capabilities in cutting-edge networking, autonomous systems, and integrated machine vision and machine learning technologies to identify and track plant interactions at the most advanced levels. As part of this partnership, AeroFarms, a...
Businessaithority.com

Labelbox, Leading Training Data Platform for AI, Opens European Office

Fueled by the recent close of a $40 million funding round and with a quarter of its customers based in Europe, Labelbox builds a world-class AI team in first office in Europe. Labelbox, the leading training data platform for enterprise machine learning applications, announced the opening of its new European office in London and will be building a comprehensive local team to better serve customers on the continent.
ComputersForbes

Five Tips To Manage Outsourced Software Providers

Steve Taplin is the CEO and Co-Founder of Sonatafy Technology, a leading provider of experienced nearshore software developers and engineers. Outsourcing phases of software development can help smaller software development companies compete with larger companies. It can also help larger companies reduce costs. That said, managing outsourced software providers can be trickier than managing your in-house team.
TechnologyItproportal

Developers and security experts are in seriously high demand

As Europe emerges from the pandemic, businesses are looking to bolster their IT forces, but it seems that demand far outstrips supply. According to a new report from the American non-profit IT association CompTia, there has been a “significant pick-up in hiring activity during Q1 2021”, compared to the year before.
Coding & Programmingjaxenter.com

Implementing Docs as Code – Lessons and Benefits

Docs as Code treats all documentation as a codebase. Using some sort of version control like Git to manage the actual documents. It prescribes writing in a plaintext markup language like Markdown, pushing that documentation through an automated pipeline that tests the quality of the writing. Introduction. Docs as Code...

Comments / 0

Community Policy