Storms Quieting Down, Calm and Clear Overnight

We are about to enter a fairly quiet pattern with near normal conditions for early August. This evening, temperatures will drop from the lower 90s into the 70s by midnight. Scattered showers will still be in the area favoring no particular spot. Temperatures tomorrow will start in the lower 70s then will rise up into the mid 90s with a fair sky. Outside it will feel closer to 100 degrees but that’s not in the dangerous category. A 20% chance for an evening shower. Next week, temps will continue to peak in the mid 90s with feels like temps near 105 degrees and slight chances for evening storms.