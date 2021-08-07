Sticky Sunday. Heat Wave Coming

Sunshine mixing with some clouds; warm and humid. High: 88. Hot and rather humid with a blend of sun and clouds; stray t-storm late in the day (mainly west). High: 91 Low: 69. It was a mainly dry weekend from the Lehigh Valley on north and west, but the same can't be said closer to the shore. Some heavy rain late Saturday through early Sunday delivered 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coasts of New Jersey and Delaware, with up to an inch of rain all the way to about the Interstate 95 corridor. And to further ruin vacationers' plans, some rain and drizzle hung out along the shore for a good part of Sunday as well. Elsewhere, the clouds cleared for a nice end to the weekend, with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s and manageable humidity levels. After an extended fall preview last week, the heat and humidity will continue to build this week, making certain we all know that summer is alive and well. In fact, the first heat wave of August is likely in the cards this week, as highs each day will likely be near or above 90° from Monday through Friday, with the middle of the week featuring the hottest and stickiest weather. The tradition of putting a pop-up thunderstorm in the forecast due to the heat and humidity will also be alive and well this week, as a thunderstorm is possible each afternoon and evening, although admittedly most of the time will be dry. Thunderstorm chances will be highest ahead of an approaching cold front late this week, especially Thursday and even more so Friday. Behind that front, some relief should arrive next weekend and our heat wave should be broken.