Sticky Sunday. Heat Wave Coming

By Joe Calhoun
WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weak storm moving up the east coast will bring a bit of rain to southern and eastern counties of the Susquehanna Valley tonight. As the storm pulls away clouds will start to clear Sunday and we'll warm up into the mid 80s. There could be a pop up thunderstorm later in the day in western counties. The "Bermuda high" off the east coast will take control of our weather, giving us a warm and humid southerly flow. We look for a heat wave through the week with each day getting to near or above 90 and high humidity. Take it easy. Each afternoon there could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Later in the week, we look for a cool front to arrive with a higher chance of showers and storms followed by slightly cooler and more comfortable weather by next weekend.

