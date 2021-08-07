Photographing a new sport at the Olympics: Sport Climbing

Last night was the closing ceremony for these Olympic Games, and like these Olympics, I felt a strange combination of gratitude, sadness, pride, accomplishment, relief and closure. I am always grateful to be at the Olympics, especially being part of a team, and this is never lost on me. I was sad because there were tens of thousands of people who would have loved to be there in person and could not be. (There were thousands of people on the streets around the stadium just to be close to the ceremony.) I had immense pride for what the athletes accomplished, especially in such a tough year. I felt accomplishment for making it through my seventh Olympic Games, pushing myself as hard as ever to shoot for the team, shoot for me, and share the stories every day with you all. There was definitely relief that everybody I knew was Covid free (being tested almost every day) and that this did not become a pandemic disaster. The closure I felt is the same as any other Olympics, with me looking back at all the images and stories that are now part of my life. But along with that elation, I look forward to a little bit of normalcy before heading to Africa in a week.