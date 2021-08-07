Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Photographing a new sport at the Olympics: Sport Climbing

jeffcable.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night was an interesting one for me, as I thought I had made reservations to photograph skateboarding, only to arrive to an empty venue. As some of you may have seen on social media, even though I was alone in a big empty parking lot, I was treated to an amazing sunset.

blog.jeffcable.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Climbing#Free Climbing#Sport Climbing#American#Austrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
India
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportssemoball.com

Sport climbing's Olympic debut will have a surprise element

TOKYO (AP) -- Sport climbing's Olympic debut will have an element of surprise. The key to the sport is strength, particularly in the fingers and arms, but there's also a degree of problem-solving involved. So to keep the playing field (or wall) level, climbers won't get a chance to see...
Sportsolympics.com

Mickael Mawem heads up first-ever sport climbing Olympic final

Mickael Mawem shocked the field to win sport climbing's maiden Olympic men's qualifying round on Tuesday (3 August). The sport is making its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and climbers needed to finish in the top eight to qualify for the men's combined final on Friday (5 August).
Sportstmj4.com

USA's Nathaniel Coleman wins silver in first sport climbing Olympics

American climber Nathaniel Coleman captured a stunning silver medal in sport climbing's Olympic debut, registering his best performance ever in an international combined competition in a thrilling, wide open Olympic final. Coleman placed first in the bouldering round — the second of three disciplines — to give himself an opportunity...
SportsClimbing

Lopez Wins First Ever Olympic Gold In Sport Climbing, Big Upset

This article is free and is part of our comprehensive Olympic coverage. Sign up with a Climbing membership, now just $2 a month, and you get unlimited access to all of our Olympic news and analysis, plus you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing. Please join the Climbing team today and don’t miss a single move.
SportsMiami Herald

When it comes to Olympic sport climbing, hands are the ultimate ‘problem’ solvers

TOKYO — The hands make all the difference. Small tendons in the fingers must be strengthened and thickened over the course of years, all the better to dangle from a narrow ledge. Nails must be clipped short. Skin must be soft enough to gain traction when reaching for a slight crevice or protrusion, yet durable enough to withstand constant wear and tear.
SportsNBC Miami

USA's Brooke Raboutou Through to Sport Climbing Olympic Final

American climbing star Brooke Raboutou successfully qualified into the first Olympic sport climbing women's combined final Wednesday, guided by a stellar performance on the bouldering wall. The lowest and most cerebral of sport climbing's three disciplines is a strength of Raboutou's, as was on full display in the qualification round.
Sportsjeffcable.com

The Closing Ceremony: Bringing these Tokyo 2020ne Olympics to a close

Last night was the closing ceremony for these Olympic Games, and like these Olympics, I felt a strange combination of gratitude, sadness, pride, accomplishment, relief and closure. I am always grateful to be at the Olympics, especially being part of a team, and this is never lost on me. I was sad because there were tens of thousands of people who would have loved to be there in person and could not be. (There were thousands of people on the streets around the stadium just to be close to the ceremony.) I had immense pride for what the athletes accomplished, especially in such a tough year. I felt accomplishment for making it through my seventh Olympic Games, pushing myself as hard as ever to shoot for the team, shoot for me, and share the stories every day with you all. There was definitely relief that everybody I knew was Covid free (being tested almost every day) and that this did not become a pandemic disaster. The closure I felt is the same as any other Olympics, with me looking back at all the images and stories that are now part of my life. But along with that elation, I look forward to a little bit of normalcy before heading to Africa in a week.
SportsWNYT

Athletes to watch in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Thanks to the COVID-19 postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games, the 2022 Beijing Olympics are already just six months out. Look ahead with a refresher on a handful of the world's top winter athletes... Abby Roque, Hockey (USA) Abby Roque will be making her Olympic debut for the USA women's...
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Photographypetapixel.com

This Photographer Paints Landscapes at Night with a Drone Light

There are various strategies photographers use to properly illuminate landscape at night, but a neat one that has emerged in recent times is the use of drones equipped with powerful lights. Patryk Sadowski is one photographer who has been doing gorgeous work in this niche. Sadowski was born in Poland...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy