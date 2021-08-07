Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

You need to watch the most impressive on HBO Max ASAP

By Isaac Feldberg
Inverse
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern disaster epics are typically associated with grand planetary scale and heart-in-mouth spectacle. Master of destruction Roland Emmerich has done the most to make the genre synonymous with sound and fury, delivering what naysayers might dub the “catastrophe kitsch” canon with Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012. Alien invasions, world-destroying superstorms, and deadly solar flares are front and center in these effects-laden extravaganzas, as human characters flee fast-collapsing cities like rats off a sinking ship.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Morena Baccarin
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Sci Fi#Vod#Deadpool#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

8 Best BingeWorthy Movies & TV Shows on Netflix to WATCH Right Now

Hundreds of Thousands of movies and series are streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, finding one out of thousands can not only kill your time, but also you tend to lose interest. Making your task more accessible as well as saving your precious time, we’ve done comprehensive research and curated the 8 Best Bingeworthy Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
TV & VideosPosted by
ScreenCrush

The Most Watched Netflix Movies Ever

During their quarterly earnings report, Netflix revealed which of their recent movies had made the biggest impact on their audience. As it turns out, two of spring 2021’s films became among the most-watched titles in Netflix’s history. They were Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie, and Fatherhood, the parenting dramedy starring Kevin Hart. They’re now the eighth and tenth most-watched Netflix original movies in history, respectively.
TV & VideosElite Daily

You Can Watch A Ton Of HBO Max Shows For Free — Here's How

You don’t have to pay for an HBO Max subscription to get all the dirt from Gossip Girl or host a Euphoria watch party with your friends — now, all you need is a Snapchat account. The streaming service announced a new partnership with Snapchat on Tuesday, July 20, revealing select episodes of its popular original shows are available to watch as Snap Minis, without a subscription. The best part is, you can check out the shows simultaneously with your friends on Snapchat, all while you chat and react to the episode in real time together. So, here’s how to watch HBO Max shows for free on Snapchat.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 5

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Thursday, Aug. 5 finds Outer Banks and All American still holding on to the top 2 spots, while the third spot is now claimed by the new crime docuseries series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by the action-thriller The Vault and the action movie The Losers.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s throwback season on streamers this weekend. Jungle Cruise arrives on Disney Plus to whisk audiences back to the old-timey adventure flicks of the 80s (that themselves were evoking serials from decades before that), while Amazon Prime’s The Pursuit of Love switches up the period drama formula by merging the electric rock of the 90s with a conventional 20s setting.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

There’s going to be a sizeable gap in everyone’s viewing schedule now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus series has drawn to a close, but at least we know that Loki will be returning for a second season. One of the most popular shows on the planet may have just ended, but it’s not as if there isn’t plenty of fresh content coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max over the next seven days to keep everyone occupied.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

All these Netflix movies and shows are leaving in August, so it’s your last chance to stream them

August is right around the corner and Netflix has announced its official release schedule for next month. Needless to say, we’ve spent plenty of time over the past week covering the new releases in store for subscribers next month. A whopping 56 different Netflix originals are set to debut over the course of August 2021. From Cooking With Paris and The Kissing Booth 3 to the hotly anticipated premiere of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, there’s plenty to look forward to. New Netflix movies in August are also looking bright, with 57 new films set to be added to...
TV & VideosCollider

Here's What's New to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Looking for something new to watch on Prime Video? Amazon's streaming service may not have as many originals as Netflix or the early access to theatrical films you'll find on HBO Max and Disney+, but they've consistently got one of the best lineups of library titles on streaming, whether you're looking for a classic, a good laugh, or some old-school action. And taking a look at all the new movies and shows on Prime Video this month, August is no different!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Original Horror Movie Is Dominating Today

One recurring theme of Netflix’s 2021 so far has been foreign-language original movies from all over the world making a serious dent on the global most-watched list, which is a sign of the platform’s unstoppable international expansion and desire for fresh content from as many countries as possible. Since the...
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in August 2021

August on Netflix tends to be a lot like August at the movies: A sweaty grab bag of fluff, comfort food, leftovers, and “that could be interesting” question marks. Netflix Original “He’s All That” certainly falls into the first category, though we’re crossing our fingers that Mark Waters’ dubious sequel to a teen movie classic is more than just another example of a streamer exhuming whatever IP it can (that Rachael Leigh Cook is returning bodes well, but Freddie Prinze Jr.’s absence has us nervous about the film’s commitment to hacky sack-related performance art). Also waiting in the wings is the Jason Momoa action vehicle “Sweet Girl,” which stars the once and future Aquaman as a big daddy hell-bent on punishing the pharma execs he holds responsible for his wife’s death.
TV ShowsNewsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...
TV & Videosmoneytalksnews.com

HBO Wants You to Watch Its Programming — for Free

HBO is inviting you to watch its content for free. The entertainment network says folks who download the HBO Max app can watch select episodes of popular programming at no cost before they sign up for the streaming service. The offer is being framed as a “sneak peek” at some...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix Exec Is Eager To Score Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Following Warner Bros Fallout

For most of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking career, the director and Warner Bros have gone together like peanut butter and chocolate. However, that relationship became strained last December when Nolan criticized the studio’s decision to release all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max on the same day they hit theaters, and soon after, it was reported that he was “unlikely” to work with WB again. While that has yet to be confirmed, evidently Netflix is interested in acquiring Nolan’s next movie.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO and HBO Max in August

July may be America's birthday month, but August is when America is getting all of its gifts from HBO and HBO Max. Among HBO's new releases in August is the presidential docuseries Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (Aug. 3), looking back on one of our greatest (your opinion may vary) presidents. Then for a look at that American work ethic, check out Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (Aug. 2), a humorous docuseries about a news station in Nevada. America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, kicks off a new season of Hard Knocks (Aug. 10), and the big movie release of the month is The Suicide Squad (Aug. 5), which has a big American flag in its trailer so it must be saying something about our dear old country.

Comments / 6

Community Policy