Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are meeting with President Biden today to discuss a path forward on the voting rights bill. Schumer and Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Raphael Warnock of Georgia have been working to craft a revised voting rights bill compromise aimed at continuing their work on the issue after Republicans in the Senate blocked an earlier bill from advancing. Democrats have been pushing for the bill but the high 60-vote threshold in the Senate and support from the GOP means it has little to no chance of passing. The meeting comes as civil rights activists and voting rights groups are intensifying pressure on congress and Biden to advance federal voting rights legislation as a way to combat several new laws in Republican-led states. The groups want Biden to apply pressure on Democratic lawmakers on the filibuster to allow a pair of federal voting bills to pass the Senate by majority vote.