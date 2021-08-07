Cancel
Power 96

Amazing! Therapy Puppy Stolen in Rochester is Home Safe After 2 Months

By Jessica Williams
Power 96
Power 96
 2 days ago
Sprinkles, the puppy that was stolen out of a yard in Rochester, Minnesota 2 months ago is home safe. Happiest story on the internet today! Back in June, we first told you about Sprinkles, a 2-month-old therapy dog for three children with autism that was stolen out of a yard in Northwest Rochester. It was such a sad story but the family has been pleading and asking everyone to keep spreading the news of their puppy each day with hope that their puppy would soon be home again. 👏 Well, as of yesterday, Sprinkles is now home! ❤️

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

