Amazing! Therapy Puppy Stolen in Rochester is Home Safe After 2 Months

Say someone you know is coming up on a milestone birthday, what do you get them? My mom held a 'funeral' for my dad when he turned 50, this year he turned 60 and she littered the lawn with lawn ornaments. But what do you get someone who has seen and done a lot, AND is turning 100? The City of Wanamingo took a great approach, they saluted the now 100 year and 2 days old Wilma Satren on Wednesday on their Facebook page, which was pretty cool. Check it out!