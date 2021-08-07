Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

8/7/21: Pop-up Shower/ Storm for Sunday

By Robert Lindenmuth
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. The heat and humidity have returned to the Capital Region and it is looking to stick around for several day and through much of the upcoming week. This will lead to the chance at pop-up storms to develop beginning Sunday and lasting through mid-week before a more widespread likelihood of storms develops on Friday. Currently we have high pressure to our south and a boundary to the north. Behind that boundary is cooler and drier air, we are located in the “battle zone” and will experience pop-up showers/ storms because of this, but not everyone will see those storms.

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catskills#Shower Storm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
El Paso, TXKVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Showers and T-storms expected to continue overnight

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong showers and thunderstorms expected to continue overnight. Storm chances will remain in the forecast for the next several days with the strongest storms expected Thursday into Friday. Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic...
EnvironmentKVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Hot, breezy, afternoon storm chances return

Good Morning, happy Monday, everyone! Rain chances will increase this week, so you should keep the umbrella nearby. This afternoon we are looking at a 20 to 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers. Temperatures will remain hot and above normal with occasional afternoon breezes.
Environmentx1071.com

ALERT DAY: Hot temperatures and some severe storms expected Tuesday – Julian

An Alert Day is in place for Tuesday for two standout reasons: heat & severe weather possibilities. Temperatures in the lower 90s with dew points into the upper 70s will lead to Heat Index values as high as 105°+. The high heat and humidity will also lead to a dew severe thunderstorms with high winds that could be damaging at times, hail and heavy rainfall.
EnvironmentKFVS12

First Alert: Hot, humid, possible storms

(KFVS) - The heat and humidity will be hanging around through the week. We have heat advisories in effect for all of the area through Thursday at this time. The heat index during the afternoon hours will surpass 105 degrees in many areas. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says for this...
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Building heat and humidity slowly brings back rain chances

Monday: Mostly sunny with morning fog, then turning partly cloudy with spotty PM mountain showers possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 93 (89-96) Monday night: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and patchy fog possible. Winds: Light S, Low: 71 (68-74) Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Winds: SSW...
Racine, OHmeigsindypress.com

Heat, Storms in the Forecast for the Week Ahead

RACINE, Ohio – The heat is on this week as temperatures could approach 100. The heat will not be the only weather factor this week as severe thunderstorms are also expected for the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook notice for southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky,...
EnvironmentWVNT-TV

Some severe storms arrive on Tuesday, quiet Monday night.

Monday night will bring increasing clouds and an isolated shower here or there. Many of us will stay dry, but everyone will be warm! Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 60s and we stay humid. Watch for areas of patchy fog heading out the door Tuesday morning. Tuesday...
EnvironmentMyWabashValley.com

Areas of heavy rain with some lightning Monday morning

Temperatures are on the warm side to start us off today. We’re in the 60s and 70s Monday morning with dew points also there. Areas of heavy rain and lightning are moving in this morning at 4:30am. This will continue off and on through today. Showers and storms should tapper off during the afternoon hours. A few showers and storms also are possible tomorrow and there is a chance of rain every day but Friday as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Showers and storms are the big things to dodge this week with heat also coming into factor tomorrow also until Friday. Things dry up and cool down for the weekend. There is a marginal risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms today. Tomorrow there is a slight risk. The next few days we could see a few strong to severe storms. Remember to stay hydrated with temperatures in the 90s again starting tomorrow. Mid 80s Monday. Lower 70s overnight Monday.
Environmentwfft.com

More storms Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms possible on Tuesday. Some may be strong with damaging winds and small hail. Be weather aware for the next few days.
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

8/9/2021: Warm, humid, few showers south

Buckle up, heat and humidity are on the rise! Today will be the most manageable of the entire work week, with highs in the mid 80’s. Even so, humidity could make it feel closer to 90. Most will stay dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers...
Environmentwashingtoncountyinsider.com

National Weather Service calling for rain, possible severe storms, today through Thursday

Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha- 322 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight Slow moving thunderstorms are expected this morning into the afternoon hours with heavy rains the main threat. There is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening closer to the Wisconsin and Illinois border. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday. The heat and humidity build through the week, heat indices in the 90s to near 100 look likely. Some heat indices could exceed 100 on Tuesday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed at times through tonight.
Environmentcbs4indy.com

Showers and storms return; very hot and humid this week

Break the umbrella back out, we have more active weather in store for us this week. Showers and thunderstorms have been tracking through Illinois this morning and we’re already seeing some pockets of rain in central Indiana. These showers will increase in coverage as we head into the early afternoon before they pull off to the east and we dry back out. This is one of those days where some, especially those that end up under thunderstorm activity, will have the potential to see some very heavy rainfall. However, these showers will be widely scattered in nature and not everyone gets wet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy