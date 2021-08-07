8/7/21: Pop-up Shower/ Storm for Sunday

Temperatures are on the warm side to start us off today. We’re in the 60s and 70s Monday morning with dew points also there. Areas of heavy rain and lightning are moving in this morning at 4:30am. This will continue off and on through today. Showers and storms should tapper off during the afternoon hours. A few showers and storms also are possible tomorrow and there is a chance of rain every day but Friday as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Showers and storms are the big things to dodge this week with heat also coming into factor tomorrow also until Friday. Things dry up and cool down for the weekend. There is a marginal risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms today. Tomorrow there is a slight risk. The next few days we could see a few strong to severe storms. Remember to stay hydrated with temperatures in the 90s again starting tomorrow. Mid 80s Monday. Lower 70s overnight Monday.