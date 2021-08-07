8/7/21: Pop-up Shower/ Storm for Sunday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. The heat and humidity have returned to the Capital Region and it is looking to stick around for several day and through much of the upcoming week. This will lead to the chance at pop-up storms to develop beginning Sunday and lasting through mid-week before a more widespread likelihood of storms develops on Friday. Currently we have high pressure to our south and a boundary to the north. Behind that boundary is cooler and drier air, we are located in the “battle zone” and will experience pop-up showers/ storms because of this, but not everyone will see those storms.www.news10.com
