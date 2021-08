Concvinving Deone Walker to join Kentucky just got a lot more difficult for the Wildcat coaching staff. Walker, a four-star defensive lineman prospect from the class of 2022, announced his top five schools back in the middle of July and Kentucky made the cut. The Wildcat coaching staff has been on the 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman out of Detroit, MI, since offering him at the beginning of 2021. However, Alabama offered Walker on August 1, the first day that schools could extend written offers, and now the Crimson Tide is right in the thick of the recruiting battle.