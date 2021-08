As a child growing up in the Toledo area, Ryan Mitchell’s passion for the Detroit Tigers – and one of their broadcasters – helped set him on his path in life. When Mitchell heard Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell call the action at Tiger Stadium, he dreamed of sitting in the press box to deliver the play-by-play rather than following in the footsteps of star players such as Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris. Harwell died in 2010 after having been the voice of Detroit baseball for 42 seasons.