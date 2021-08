The Chicago Cubs have decided to do the baseball equivalent of taking the cartridge out and blowing on it to see if it can work better in the future. With Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo onto brighter pastures, the best the franchise can hope for over the final 3/10ths of the season is to flirt with .500 and give fans something to look forward to besides the ability to visit a sportsbook at Wrigley Field. Like all true professionals, they'll give an honest effort even if the requisite pieces to compete every single day are not on-site. Lineups bit a look jarring. Like today's against the crosstown White Sox out at Wrigley.