Alexander (2-1) allowed four hits and struck out four over 5.1 scoreless innings, getting the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cleveland. Alexander needed this one. After allowing seven runs in his last two starts, the left-hander blanked Cleveland through 5.1 innings of ruthlessly efficient baseball. While Alexander couldn't eclipse his season high of four strikeouts, he didn't walk a batter and needed just 62 pitches to record 16 outs. He did exit the game in a two-on, one-out jam, but Michael Fulmer mopped it up to keep the 27-year-old's line spotless. If Alexander can continue to pitch like this, it would be a boon to a Tigers team short on starting pitching depth.