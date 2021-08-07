Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Everything DC Tim DeRuyter said after practice

By Jared Mack
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Day Two of camp was great seeing the energy from our guys. I think we got a lot of buy-ins we got some young guys with some talent you know creating competition and to go against coach more heads offense and the skill we have on offense really helped prepare ourselves.”

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Deruyter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Academy#Rpo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Trevor Lawrence throws touchdown to Tim Tebow in Jacksonville Jaguars practice

Trevor Lawrence has thrown a touchdown pass to Tim Tebow. It was just a 15-yard pass in 7-on-7 drills in Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice, but football fans can’t get enough of seeing Tebow the tight end catch a touchdown pass from No. 1 2021 draft pick Lawrence. The video from Jacksonville fan @Cubjag has over 1.3 million views after getting retweeted by outlets such as FOX and Pro Football Focus.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tim Tebow Practice Video

It’s certainly fair for NFL fans to question Tim Tebow‘s ability to perform as a tight end. The former NFL quarterback turned minor league baseball player is making a football comeback at a new position. Tebow has never played tight end before, though the Jaguars are trying him out at the position.
NFLTMZ.com

Tim Tebow Draws Huge Cheers At Jaguars Camp, Then Flashes During Practice!

Tebowmania has officially arrived in Jacksonville!!!. Tim Tebow practiced for the first time in front of Jaguars fans Thursday -- and it's clear as day, he's already a crowd favorite!!!. Check out how the new tight end was received as he walked onto the field -- fans cheered, hooted, hollered...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence Connects With Tim Tebow For TD During Practice

At today’s Jacksonville Jaguars practice, two of the most iconic players in college football history connected for a touchdown pass. During today’s practice, Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence slipped out of the pocket and made his way towards the left. He straightened up and threw a pass to the endzone, where tight end Tim Tebow was there in single coverage with outstretched arms to nab the ball for a touchdown.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
Oklahoma State247Sports

15 things Oklahoma State players said after first fall practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — The weeks of waiting during the offseason this summer are now over as the Oklahoma State football players returned to the Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the first day of fall camp Friday morning. There was plenty of energy and excitement on the practice fields as the Cowboys went through their positions drills in the early sessions. With one practice down, Oklahoma State has 23 to go until the season opener against Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 4, inside Boone Pickens Stadium.
NFL247Sports

Everything Herm Edwards said at Pac-12 Media Day

Here is what Arizona State coach Herm Edwards had to say to the media in his public remarks at Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood Tuesday. It's good to be here. Obviously, I think all our coaches, part of the Pac-12 family, we enjoyed our time together. We've been meeting basically on Zoom meetings the last I don't know how long it's been. It was fun to see faces. Good to see you folks back in the audience. It's always good when we can get into somewhat of normal circumstances. Speaking of circumstances, right now as you guys know, well aware, we are under NCAA review. With that being said, we cannot comment on what's taking place with our football team. We also know that ahead of us is a new way of college football with the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). We also understand that COVID is a big part of something that we're still dealing with in college football, in sports, in the world as well. Those things are a little bit hovering over us. How we handle all those things I think is going to be very important. I thought the (Pac-12) commissioner (George Kliakoff) did a nice job last night of really talking about some things that are very, very important for this conference going forward. Along with (Pac-12 senior associate commissioner) Merton Hanks, I think they'll represent this conference in a way that will be fun to watch and develop and grow together. That being said, we have two of our outstanding athletes, two team captains, (senior cornerback) Chase Lucas and (sophomore quarterback) Jayden Daniels across from me that are excited about being here. I think our team has tremendous focus this year. You could see it in the spring. A lot of the veteran guys returned. I think this conference in general, when you look at the Pac-12 conference, a lot of players who are draft eligible last year decided to stay. I think this conference this year will produce a lot of NFL-quality players, which is kind of exciting to see. Very competitive conference. I think the coaches, regardless of what school they coach, are very excited about their football team, especially when you have a lot of veterans that have had a lot of experience playing in this conference that decided to come back. It will be an interesting season, very competitive season."
NFL247Sports

Everything Ryan Silverfield said about fall camp, quarterbacks and more

With fall camp scheduled to begin next week, Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield spoke with the media on Tuesday about the state of the team, name, image and likeness and conference realignment. ON WHAT THE TEAM LOOKS LIKE GOING INTO FALL CAMP. "On opening day, there are going to be a...
NFL247Sports

Everything Washington head coach Jimmy Lake said at Pac-12 media day

Jimmy Lake is set to enter year two at Washington. After a COVID-19 shortened season, Lake has the Huskies in position to compete for the Pac-12 title. The Pac-12 media poll projected Washington to finish second in the Pac-12 North, but it should be in the thick of things. A bowl game at minimum and challenging Oregon for the division title sounds about right.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Ed Orgeron's first presser of LSU Fall Camp

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Friday evening following the team's first practice of fall camp, and while the team wasn't in full pads as they go through the acclimatization period of camp, the energy levels were still high in the heat as the Tigers jumped back into preparations for the 2021 season.
Footballscoopduck.com

30 for 30: #5 – The DeRuyter Factor

Familiarity with the program, with the conference, and with the caliber of athlete. When Mario Cristobal set out on his thorough search for a new defensive coordinator to replace Andy Avalos -- who had left to become the head coach at his alma mater, Boise State -- Oregon's head coach cast a wide net. Inquiries went out from Seattle to Little Rock, with several calls in between.
NFLchatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers transcript: Everything he said about return to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- After staying mostly silent in the offseason about his rift with the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers went in-depth with the media on Wednesday in his first news conference since reporting to camp. Rodgers, who returned to the team after holding out of offseason activities,...
Oregon State247Sports

Everything Johnny Johnson III said at Oregon's media day

Oregon held its team football media day on Tuesday inside Club Autzen. Head coach Mario Cristobal spoke with media, as did numerous players from this year's team. Like Cristobal, two players fielded questions in a press conference setting. Those players were wide receiver Johnny Johnson III and defensive back Verone McKinley III.
Football247Sports

What Tim Banks said about Vols' defense going into preseason camp

Tennessee is set to hold its first preseason practice under coach Josh Heupel's staff Wednesday morning. Before hitting the practice field, Heupel joined Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and defensive coordinator Tim Banks — along with a number of Tennessee's players — in speaking with reporters on Tuesday. While Heupel's...
NFLdetroitlions.com

TIM AND MIKE: July 30 practice observations

Up-down race: The defense does 40 up-downs to start every practice, but DC Aaron Glenn is finding creative ways to get the 40 in. Friday, it was in race form. Five players were at the goal line doing 10 up-downs. After 10, they'd have to sprint to the sideline where four footballs were left 10 yards apart. The four guys who grabbed a football were safe. The fifth guy without a football had to do more up-downs in the middle of the field. Good way to get the competitive juices flowing early in practice. – Tim Twentyman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy