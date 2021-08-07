Everything DC Tim DeRuyter said after practice

Here is what Arizona State coach Herm Edwards had to say to the media in his public remarks at Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood Tuesday. It's good to be here. Obviously, I think all our coaches, part of the Pac-12 family, we enjoyed our time together. We've been meeting basically on Zoom meetings the last I don't know how long it's been. It was fun to see faces. Good to see you folks back in the audience. It's always good when we can get into somewhat of normal circumstances. Speaking of circumstances, right now as you guys know, well aware, we are under NCAA review. With that being said, we cannot comment on what's taking place with our football team. We also know that ahead of us is a new way of college football with the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). We also understand that COVID is a big part of something that we're still dealing with in college football, in sports, in the world as well. Those things are a little bit hovering over us. How we handle all those things I think is going to be very important. I thought the (Pac-12) commissioner (George Kliakoff) did a nice job last night of really talking about some things that are very, very important for this conference going forward. Along with (Pac-12 senior associate commissioner) Merton Hanks, I think they'll represent this conference in a way that will be fun to watch and develop and grow together. That being said, we have two of our outstanding athletes, two team captains, (senior cornerback) Chase Lucas and (sophomore quarterback) Jayden Daniels across from me that are excited about being here. I think our team has tremendous focus this year. You could see it in the spring. A lot of the veteran guys returned. I think this conference in general, when you look at the Pac-12 conference, a lot of players who are draft eligible last year decided to stay. I think this conference this year will produce a lot of NFL-quality players, which is kind of exciting to see. Very competitive conference. I think the coaches, regardless of what school they coach, are very excited about their football team, especially when you have a lot of veterans that have had a lot of experience playing in this conference that decided to come back. It will be an interesting season, very competitive season."