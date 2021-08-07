Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Greece battles wildfires for fifth day in 'nightmarish summer'

By Stamos Prousalis
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igo80_0bL5o9RD00

ATHENS (Reuters) -Fires blazed uncontrolled for a fifth day in Greece on Saturday, ravaging swathes of land on its second-biggest island of Evia where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by ferry and locals joined firefighters in battling the flames.

A fire which began on Tuesday on the island east of Athens quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest in the north, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

“The situation is very difficult,” Central Greece Governor Fanis Spanos told Skai TV. “The northern front is traversing the island from one side to the other.”

Wildfires have erupted in many parts of the country amid Greece’s worst heatwave in more than 30 years, burning forestland, destroying homes and businesses and killing animals.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called it a “nightmarish summer”, adding the government’s priority “has been, first and foremost, to protect human lives”.

On the outskirts of Athens, strong winds pushed a fire into the town of Thrakomakedones where residents had been ordered to evacuate. The blaze left behind burnt and blackened houses and cars among scorched pine trees. A cloud of smoke hovered over the capital.

“(It’s) really bad,” said Thanasis Kaloudis, a resident of Thrakomakedones. “All of Greece has burned.”

The fire on the foothills of Mount Parnitha north of Athens forced the evacuation of thousands of people since late Thursday. It had receded by Saturday afternoon but winds were forecast to strengthen and there was still a high threat they would flare again.

“Under no circumstances can we be complacent,” Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said during an emergency briefing. “We are fighting a very big battle.”

Dozens of wildfires broke out in the last 24 hours, with the biggest fronts still burning in Evia and areas in the Peloponnese including Arkadia and Ancient Olympia, the site of the first Olympic Games.

Neighbouring Turkey is also battling what President Tayyip Erdogan says are the worst wildfires in its history and five fires were still burning there on Saturday.

That number was slightly lower than in recent days. In the Mediterranean resort of Manavgat, where the first fires broke out 10 days ago, rain showers helped firefighters to extinguish the last flames.

Further west in the Aegean province of Mugla, four fires were still blazing as a sustained, dry heatwave continued, while another fire burned inland in Isparta.

Eight people have died in fires that have ravaged Turkey’s southwestern coastal regions, burning tens of thousands of hectares and forcing thousands of residents and tourists to leave homes and hotels.

ESCAPE BY FERRY

Greece has deployed the army to help fight the fires and has received reinforcements from several countries including Cyprus, France and Israel. Germany said it was sending firefighters and vehicles expected to arrive in three to four days.

In dramatic sea rescues, more than 2,000 people, including many elderly residents, have been evacuated by ferries from Evia this week as the skies turned an apocalyptic red.

One man died in Athens on Friday after being injured by electricity pylon and at least nine others have been injured, authorities said.

The government planned to reimburse people affected by the fires and would designate the burned land as areas for reforestation, Mitsotakis said.

Residents in suburbs north of Athens have been forced to leave in a hurry with the few belongings they can take.

“Our business, our home, all of our property is there. I hope they don’t burn,” Yorgos Papaioannou, 26, said on Friday, sitting in a parking lot with his girlfriend as ash fell around them from the smoke-filled sky.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Greece#France#Ferries#Extreme Weather#Skai Tv#Thrakomakedones#Mugla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Related
Environmentwashingtonnewsday.com

Wildfires in Greece have destroyed a 2,500-year-old olive tree.

Wildfires in Greece have destroyed a 2,500-year-old olive tree. On the Greek island of Evia, a 2,500-year-old olive tree was killed in the midst of continuing flames that have caused thousands of people to abandon their homes. Apostolis Panagiotou, a local resident, shared photos of the tree on Twitter on...
EnvironmentTimes Daily

'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief strongly defended the country's firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service's worst challenge ever. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Pop-up shelter treats animals displaced by Greece wildfires

ATHENS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - In an abandoned quarry in Athens, volunteers are treating hundreds of animals displaced or injured by wildfires that swept through suburbs north of the capital last week. As the flames spread through woods and leafy residential areas on the city outskirts, thousands of people were...
Republic

‘We fought a great battle’: Greece defends wildfire response

ATHENS, Greece — As Greece’s massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country’s civil protection chief strongly defended the country’s firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service’s worst challenge ever. Nikos Hardalias said authorities “truly did what was humanly...
EnvironmentMidland Reporter-Telegram

'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief strongly defended the country's firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service's worst challenge ever. Nikos Hardalias said authorities “truly did what was...
Environmentkurv.com

‘We fought a great battle’: Greece Defends Wildfire Response

(AP) — As Greece’s massive wildfires are being largely tamed, the country’s civil protection chief has strongly defended the country’s firefighting efforts. He said every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service’s worst challenge ever. Over the past eight days, 586 blazes broke...
EnvironmentPosted by
Action News Jax

'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief strongly defended the country's firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service's worst challenge ever. Nikos Hardalias said authorities “truly did what...
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

‘We fought a great battle’: Greece defends wildfire response

ATHENS, Greece — As Greece’s massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country’s civil protection chief strongly defended the country’s firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service’s worst challenge ever. Nikos Hardalias said authorities “truly did what was humanly...
EnvironmentNew York Post

Greek villagers try to save homes as wildfires burn for eighth day

AVGARIA, Greece, Aug 10 – Residents mounted a round-the-clock watch on Tuesday to try to save their homes from wildfires ravaging the Greek island of Evia as the government defended its handling of the crisis. Greek fire crews, backed by foreign firefighters and volunteers, battled flare-ups on Greece’s second-largest island,...
EnvironmentBBC

Greece fires: PM apologises as blazes rage on Evia island

Greece's prime minister has apologised for failures in tackling the wildfires tearing across the country. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling huge blazes that have forced thousands of people to flee their homes and destroyed dozens of properties. "We may have done what was humanly possible, but in many cases...
EnvironmentMiami Herald

‘We fought a great battle’: Greece defends wildfire response

As Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief strongly defended the country's firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service's worst challenge ever. Nikos Hardalias said authorities “truly did what was humanly possible” against blazes...
EnvironmentBBC

Greece fires: PM apologises as blazes rage on Evia island

Greece's prime minister has apologised for failures in tackling the wildfires tearing across the country. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling huge blazes that have forced thousands of people to flee their homes and destroyed dozens of properties. "We may have done what was humanly possible, but in many cases...
Animalsfroggyweb.com

Pop-up shelter treats animals displaced by Greece wildfires

ATHENS (Reuters) – In an abandoned quarry in Athens, volunteers are treating hundreds of animals displaced or injured by wildfires that swept through suburbs north of the capital last week. As the flames spread through woods and leafy residential areas on the city outskirts, thousands of people were told to...
Environmentsiouxlandproud.com

Massive wildfire on Greek island of Evia devours forests

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A massive wildfire burning for days on the northern tip of Greece’s second largest island continued to devour forests Tuesday, its thick smoke hanging in the streets of a nearby town as hundreds of firefighters battled to save what they could. Burning since Aug. 3, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy