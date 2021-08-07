Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Brevard County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Brevard County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Brevard County through 730 PM EDT At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Canaveral Groves, or near Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach and Merritt Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
