First Warning Forecast: Rain clears out and summer returns

Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha- 322 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight Slow moving thunderstorms are expected this morning into the afternoon hours with heavy rains the main threat. There is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening closer to the Wisconsin and Illinois border. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday. The heat and humidity build through the week, heat indices in the 90s to near 100 look likely. Some heat indices could exceed 100 on Tuesday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed at times through tonight.