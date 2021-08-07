Cancel
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Rain clears out and summer returns

By Kristy Steward
WTKR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Saturday evening! It was a sopping wet Saturday. Thunderstorms dumped 1-2" of rain with localized amounts up to 4" across the region in a short amount of time today. That sparked numerous flash flood warnings and advisories. Now, we've dried out and all advisories/watches/warnings have expired. A few lingering sprinkles are possible, but most of us will stay dry the rest of tonight.

