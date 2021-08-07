Cancel
Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: Saturday's highlights for the 2020 and Centennial classes

By Jeff Legwold
Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020 and the Centennial Class were formally enshrined Saturday night in Tom Benson Stadium. From Edgerrin James' call to avoid judgments on a person's appearance with the mic drop line of the night -- "my career started with gold teeth and ended with this gold jacket" -- to Steve Hutchinson's heartfelt, tearful thanks to his family and Steve Atwater asking all of his former teammates in the crowd to stand so he could thank each by name, the biggest enshrinement ceremony in the Hall's history was filled with gems.

