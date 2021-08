Dariq Whitehead becomes the first top 10 recruit to commit to the Jon Scheyer era, and we’re here to discuss it all on Episode 332! Donald is hosting live from his penthouse suite in Las Vegas, where he concludes his soccer travels, and Jason and Sam are also here with much heartier voices to discuss the commitment of the #6 player in the ESPN100 for the Class of 2022. We break down what the Whitehead decision means for the Duke Blue Devils and what he will bring to the team when he heads to Durham next year. The conversation hits a tangent when we discuss the swag of past and present Duke coaches.