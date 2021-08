For those of us with hooded eyes, applying makeup can be a little bit more complicated. On the one hand, eye makeup can make your face appear brighter and help you look more energized and awake. On the other hand, it can make your peepers look small and beady, and no one wants that. With this in mind, we went looking for some hooded eye makeup hacks that can help you achieve a sultry look without going overboard — and we stumbled upon one that’s absolutely genius.