REVIEW – There’s an old saying that says, “The more things stay the same, the more they change.” Wait—that’s backward. No matter, because it applies where Dyson is concerned. Their line of cordless stick vacuum cleaners has revolutionized the market. It seems everyone is now copying what Dyson began. Years ago, we bought a Dyson upright—a beast of a machine that we still use on our back porch carpet. Later, we graduated to a Cyclone V10 Absolute stick vacuum and never looked back. Since then, Dyson has released a few upgrades, which leads us to the newest—the Dyson V15 Detect+ cordless stick vacuum. At first glance, it looks a lot like our older V10, but oh, it’s so much more than that.