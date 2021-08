It’s not been long since Genshin Impact has deployed the version 2.0 update. Leaks and speculations for patch 2.1 have already started. The Genshin Impact community looks more excited for all the upcoming things in the game which can’t be measured. To give the fans of Genshin Impact a look into the future, we are here with a round-up of all the leaks of events that are about to take place in the patch 2.1 update of Genshin Impact. One must also remember to take these with a grain of salt as miHoYo can change anything they want. We won’t waste any more of your time and get straight to the latest leaks.