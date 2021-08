NASCAR fans aren't the only ones happy that there are more road course races on the Cup schedule this season. Chase Elliott certainly is too, as he is a dominant road course ace, having won six of the last seven events on the track type. This week's Go Bowling at The Glen will be the fifth of seven road course races on the 2021 Cup schedule. Elliott, who is listed at 8-5 in the latest 2021 Go Bowling from The Glen odds from Caesars Sportsbook, is aiming for his third consecutive win at Watkins Glen International. He is also looking to tie Tony Stewart for second place on the all-time road course wins list with eight, one behind leader Jeff Gordon. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET.